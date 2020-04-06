India’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 109, total positive cases cross 4,000-mark; Maharashtra worst-hit with 45 deaths

Union Health Ministry has said that India’s COVID-19 death toll had risen to 109 with Maharashtra being the worst-hit Indian state. The number of people succumbing to the deadly virus in Maharashtra has gone up to 45.

According to the latest figure released by the health ministry, the number of positive coronavirus cases now stood at 4,067. Of them, 291 people have been cured and discharged after treatment. The total number of positive coronvirus cases in India also includes 65 foreign nationals.

After Maharashtra, Gujarat is placed second with 11 deaths, while Madhya Pradesh has recorded nine fatalities. Karnataka has reported four deaths, while three people each have died in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have reported two deaths each.

In terms of positive cases reported from each state, Maharashtra tops the list with 690 followed by 571 in Tamil Nadu. Delhi has reported 503 cases, while Telangana, Kerala and Rajasthan have reported 321, 314 and 253 respectively.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 227 positive COVID-19 cases followed by 226 in Andhra Pradesh, 165 in Madhya Pradesh, 151 in Karnataka and 122 in Gujarat. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 106 cases, Haryana 84, West Bengal 80 and Punjab 68 followed by 30 in Bihar, 26 each in Assam and Uttarakhand. Odisha has reported 21 positive cases, while Chandigarh 18, Ladakh 14 and Himachal Pradesh 13.

India is currently observing a 21-day nationwide lockdown, which is likely to end on 14 April.