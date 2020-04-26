India’s COVID-19 death toll jumps to 824, Gujarat records 133 fatalities; ‘Save Agra’ letter by city’s Mayor to Yogi Adityanath sparks row

India’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 824 with the situation in Gujarat continuously spiralling out of control with the BJP-ruled state recording 133 deaths. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India crossed 25,000, while the same in Gujarat stood at more than 3,300.

The data released by the health ministry showed Maharashtra as the worst-hit Indian state with the western Indian state reporting 323 COVID-19 deaths and more than 8,000 positive cases of coronavirus. 99 people have died of the virus in Madhya Pradesh, where the situation continues to remain grim.

Delhi has reported 54 deaths, Rajasthan 33, Andhra Pradesh 31, Uttar Pradesh 27, Telangana 26, Tamil Nadu 23, West Bengal 18 and Punjab 17.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday expressed her concern on the worsening coronavirus situation in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, saying that cases of coronavirus were rapidly increasing in the city of Taj Mahal. Referring to a letter written by Agra Mayor Naveen Jain, the Congress leader wrote on Twitter, “The situation in Agra city is bad and the number of coronavirus patients is going up everyday. The mayor of Agra says that if the right arrangements are not made, the matter can go out of hand.”

आगरा शहर में हालात खराब हैं और रोज नए मरीज निकल रहे हैं। आगरा के मेयर का कहना है कि अगर सही प्रबंध नहीं हुआ तो मामला हाथ से निकल जाएगा। कल भी मैंने इसी चीज को उठाया था। पारदर्शिता बहुत जरूरी है। टेस्टिंग पर ध्यान देना जरूरी है। कोरोना को रोकना है तो फोकस सही जानकारी.. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/g60i7F8m2v — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 26, 2020

She added, “Yesterday, I had raised the same issue. Transparency is very important. It is important to pay attention to testing. If coronavirus is to be stopped, then the focus should be on correct information and right treatment.”

Agra Mayor Naveen Jain, according to news agency PTI, had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 21 April, requesting him to ‘save Agra.’