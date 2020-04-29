India’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 1,000 with more than 30,000 positive cases

India’s COVID-19 death toll exceeded 1,000 on Wednesday with the country reporting more than 30,000 positive coronavirus cases. 7,695 patients have been cured and discharged. Gujarat alone has reported 181 deaths with the situation turning alarming in the BJP-ruled state, where US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a crowd of more than 1 lakh people at a time when the deadly virus was wreaking havoc across the globe.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit Indian state with 400 deaths, while the number of people killed by the virus in Madhya Pradesh has reached 120.

India is currently going through a prolonged period of nationwide lockdown, which is expected to end on 3 May. However, PM Modi may extend the 40-day lockdown even beyond 3 May.

Outside India, the number of people infected by the coronavirus in the United States crossed one million with 59,000 fatalities.

“We continue to pray for the victims as well as for those Americans who are grieving their lost ones and their loved ones. There”s never been anything like this. We suffer with one heart but we will prevail. We are coming back, and we”re coming back strong,” US President Donald Trump was quoted as saying.

More than two lakh people have died of coronavirus since the virus was first detected in China in December last year.