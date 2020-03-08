Indian ODI squad announced for three-match South Africa tour

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Sunday announced the Indian cricket team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan have made their return to the national team after recovering from injuries.

The first match will be played at Dharamshala on 12 March, while the second ODI will take place in Lucknow three days later. The two teams will lock horns in the final match on 18 March in Kolkata.

Here’s the full line-up:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C ), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

" "