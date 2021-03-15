Indian army soldier Akash Maharia arrested for spying, leaking information to Pakistan

In another shocking development, the intelligence wing of the Rajasthan Police has arrested a soldier from the Indian army, identified as Akash Maharia, for allegedly spying and supplying sensitive information to Pakistan. Maharia allegedly supplied sensitive information to Pakistani through the neighbouring country’s woman operatives that he met on Facebook.



22-year-old Maharia is believed to be a resident of Sikar district of Rajasthan and was posted in Sikkim, reported news agency PTI. According to reports, he came in contact with Pakistani agents on Facebook.

Maharia was on a family visit to Rajasthan when he was summoned by the Rajastahn Police to Jaipur on Saturday. He was arrested on Saturday night following interrogation by intelligence agencies.

According to a report by India Today, Maharia also indulged in chats of explicit nature with woman agents from Pakistan. He had joined the Indian Army in September 2018 and completed his training a year later.

As expected, Maharia’s arrest has dominated social media conversations with many referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent comments saying that Hindus could never be ‘anti-India.’

