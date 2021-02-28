Indian Army Common Entrance Examination for Recruitment of Soldiers (General Duty) 2021: Indian army cancels exam after paper leak @https://joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Common Entrance Examination for Recruitment of Soldiers (General Duty) 2021: The Indian army has cancelled its General Duty Personnel Exam 2021 after the paper was found to have been leaked. More details may be available on the official website of the Indian Army on https://joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The exam was scheduled to be held for pan-India recruitment of general duty personnel. At least three people have been arrested in Pune in Maharashtra so far.

“The Indian Army has zero-tolerance towards corrupt practices in the recruitment process for selection of suitable candidates,” news agency PTI quoted an official.

The paper leak was reported on over the weekend following a proactive joint operation with local police at Pune. The army has decided to cancel the exam while it probes the paper leak to ensure continuous transparency in the recruitment process.