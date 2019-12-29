The government has decided to recall Renu Pall, India’s ambassador to Austria after she was found guilty of committing financial irregularities. Pall, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1988 batch, has been accused of misusing government funds and spending Rs 15 lakh a month on her personal accommodation.

A report by news agency IANS said that the investigation ordered by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs had concluded that Pall ‘incurred huge expenditure to the tune of crores of rupees on the government residence without the permission of the ministry.’

In separate engagements, President Kovind met Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma (Retd), first Indian in space; and Smt Renu Pall, India’s Ambassador to Austria and Montenegro pic.twitter.com/L0efmbZbD1 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 6, 2019

Pall was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Austria in October 2016. She was scheduled to complete her term next month. The IANS report further said that Pall ‘fraudulently’ claimed the VAT refunds and misrepresented ‘facts in various permissions’ granted by the government.

A tweet by Pall on Sunday read, “Auf Wiedersehen Vienna! Grateful & humbled by access & support in host capital Vienna. I leave for home after 3 years of doing India proud.”

The diplomat was expected to return to India on Sunday. A special team headed by Chief Vigilance Officer had visited Vienna last month. In its report to submitted to the CVC, the team reportedly confirmed the allegations of financial irregularities. She was transferred back to the headquarters on 9 December.