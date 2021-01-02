The Indian government has decided to resume flights with the United Kingdom from 8 January after suspending them for two weeks due to the detection of a highly dangerous mutant strain of coronavirus.

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly.”

The Indian government had suspended all flights between India and the UK from 22 December. The ban was first valid till 31 December, but the government had later extended the suspension till 7 January.

Earlier, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey and Canada had suspended flight to and from the UK. France had closed its border with the UK for 48 hours, with no lorries or ferry passengers able to sail from the port of Dover.

