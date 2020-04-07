India succumbs after Trump warns of retaliation if New Delhi doesn’t export Hydroxychloroquine to US

US President Donald Trump has threatened to retaliate if India did not immediately allow the supply of Hydroxychloroquine to the US, where the coronavirus has wreaked havoc. Trump said that he had spoken to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday regarding the supply of the medicine. His menacing tone came just weeks after the Indian PM flaunted his friendship with the US President during his visit to India. Within hours of his threat, India decided to lift the ban on the medicine.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “So, I would be surprised if that were his decision. He”d have to tell me that. I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said we”d appreciate your allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn”t allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course there may be retaliation. Why wouldn”t there be?”

Hydroxychloroquine is an old and relatively cheaper drug, which is often used to treat malaria. It’s now also being seen by Trump to treat coronavirus, which has killed more than 10,000 people in his country.

It seems that Trump’s threats worked as India has reported lifted a ban on the exports of Hydroxychloroquine. Quoting government sources, Bloomberg reported that shipments will be restricted and permission will be on humanitarian ground.