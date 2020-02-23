India stare at defeat after New Zealand take complete control in 1st Test

India stared at a certain defeat after New Zealand took complete control in the first Test match, being played at Basin Reserve in Wellington. At the end of the third day’s play, India were struggling at 144/4 after being bowled for 165 in their first innings. The Kiwis had made 365 in their first innings.

At the end of the third day’s play, India were trailing New Zealand by 39 runs. Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari were batting at 25 and 15 respectively. Earlier, Mayank Agarwal had played a knock of 58 before being out off Tim Southee’s bowling.

However, the biggest tormentor for India has been Trent Boult, whose all-round efforts have placed India in a spot of real bother. Not only has the Kiwi fast bowler taken four wickets in the match, but he also played a fine knock of 38 not out when New Zealand batted in the first innings.

Scores in brief:

New Zealand: First innings 348 all out (Kane Williamson 88, Ross Taylor, Kyle Jamieson 44 each)

India: 165 all out, Second innings 144/4 at stumps on third day (65.0overs)