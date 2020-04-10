India registers 37 new COVID-19 deaths, single-biggest spike takes total death toll to 206

India has registered 37 new coronavirus deaths, taking the countrywide death toll due to coronavirus to 206. According to the health ministry data, the total number of active COVID-19 cases across the country stands at 6039 with 515 patients being cured and discharged.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit Indian state with the state registering 97 deaths. The number of active cases in the western Indian state is 1364 followed by Gujarat, which has registered 17 deaths so far. With 16 deaths, Madhya Pradesh has grabbed the third spot followed by Delhi with 13 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Punjab has become the second state after Odisha to extend the current 21-day lockdown till the end of April. The current lockdown is expected to expire on 14 April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address the nation to announce a further extension.

Certain Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have decided to seal coronavirus hotspots until 14 April to contain the spread of the virus.