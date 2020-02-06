India Post Kerala GDS Result 2020: India Post, Kerala Circle declares result for post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) @ http://appost.in

India Post Kerala GDS Result 2020: India Post, Kerala Circle, has declared the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on its official website appost.in. This was after Kerala Post had advertised several vacancies for the posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak against advertisement no-RECTT/50-1/DLGS/2019 for 2086 posts.

Successful candidates will now have to go through the document verification process etc.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website appost.in

Go to Results Section available on the home page

Click the link related to result of GDS for Kerala

A new window will open containing all the results in PDF format

Take the printout or save it for future references

About India Post

For more than 150 years, the Department of Posts (DoP) has been the backbone of the country’s communication and has played a crucial role in the country’s social economic development. It touches the lives of Indian citizens in many ways: delivering mails, accepting deposits under Small Savings Schemes, providing life insurance cover under Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) and providing retail services like bill collection, sale of forms, etc. The DoP also acts as an agent for Government of India in discharging other services for citizens such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) wage disbursement and old age pension payments. With 1, 55,531 Post Offices, the DoP has the most widely distributed postal network in the world.