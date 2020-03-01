India in trouble in 2nd Test against New Zealand as Virat Kohli fails with bat once again

The Indian cricket team on Sunday found the going tough as they were reduced to 90/6 in their second innings of the second Test against New Zealand at Christchurch. This was after the visitors bowled the Kiwis out for 237 to take a seven-run lead in the first innings.

Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah bowled exceptionally well as they took four and three wickets respectively. While Shami conceded 81 runs in 23.1 overs for his four wickets, Bumrah gave away 62 runs in 22 overs to claim his three-wicket haul. Ravindra Jadeja took two while Umesh Yadav picked up the remaining wicket.

Jadeja was also in action with his brilliant catch of Neil Wagner off Shami’s bowling while fielding at the square leg.

However, the Indian batting collapsed in their second innings as their top batsmen failed once again. At the end of the second day’s play, the visitors were reduced to 90/6 with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant batting at 5 and 1 respectively.

Captain Virat Kohli was out for just 14 when he was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme. Trent Boult was the highest wicket-taker after he sent three Indian batsmen back to the dressing room.

New Zealand have already taken 1-0 lead in the series after they beat India by 10 wickets in the first Test.

Scores in brief:

DAY 2 OF 5

New Zealand: First innings 235 all out

India: First innings242 all out & Second innings 90/6 (36.0overs)

India lead New Zealand by 97 runs with 4 wickets remaining