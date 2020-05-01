The Indian government has decided to extend the 40-day nationwide lockdown by another two weeks. The government has decided to go ahead with the third round of nationwide lockdown despite adverse impact on economy and millions of people suffering due to lack of income and unbearable stress and anxiety.



Experts have warned of catastrophic consequences on the economy as a result of the prolonged lockdown.

The MHA order said that rail inter-state rail, road and air services will be banned across India. There will be some relaxations in green and orange zones and some bans will apply across India regardless of their categories.

Although the Ministry of Home Affairs said that certain relaxations will be provided in districts where Covid situation had improved, but the power to implement the relaxations has been given to local authorities.

Schools, colleges and coaching centres and training institutes will remain shut in all zones until further notice. The ban will also continue to apply on hospitality services including hotels and restaurants, cinema halls, malls, shopping centres, gyms and sports complexes.

The extension in the nationwide lockdown means that there will be no social, political, cultural and religious gatherings for now. Places of worship will also remain out of bound for worshippers.

On Friday, the ministry of railways allowed special train services to ferry hundreds of thousands of migrant workers stranded across the country.