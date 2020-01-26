India beat New Zealand by seven wickets to take 2-0 lead in T20I series

India on Sunday beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20 International to take 2-0 lead in the ongoing series.

Batting first, New Zealand had made 132 for five in 20 overs. Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert made 33 each for their side.

India achieved the target by losing only three wickets with 15 balls to spare. KL Rahul with unbeaten innings of 57 was the team’s highest scorer. He was named Man Of The Match for his impressive knock.

Speaking about his team’s win, Indian captain Virat Kohli said, “I think we had another good performance today, especially with the ball. The bowlers stood up and took control of what we wanted to do out there. Sticking to one side of the wicket was a very good feature for us as a team to restrict a good New Zealand team to 132 which I think was below par. The low total led us to bat in that manner but we thought the pitch was good for 160 in the first half. We understood the angles of the field better, how the pitch was playing and I had to think on my feet as a captain. The ball gripped for the spinners and I think Jadeja was outstanding. Chahal was a banker. Bumrah was amazing as well, and Shami and Shardul and Shivam making very good contributions with the ball but I think we backed it up in the field more importantly.”

In the first T20 International match, India had defeated the hosts by six wickets in Auckland.