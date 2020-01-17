India beat Australia in thriller as Mohammad Shami misses out on hat-trick, Manish Pandey pulls off stunning catch

India on Friday defeated Australia by 36 runs in the second ODI of the series. The match saw two batsmen missing out despite being the late 90s and India’s Mohammad Shami being denied yet another hat-trick of his career.

Batting first India piled up a huge total of 340-6 with Shikhar Dhawan getting out for 96. KL Rahul made 80 while captain Virat Kohli played a decent knock of 78. Rohit Sharma too chipped in with 46 runs.

Australia made a flying start and appeared almost set to chase the total but remarkable bowling by Shami and Kuldeep Yadav tilted the game in India’s favour. Kuldeep, who picked up his 100th ODI wicket today, bowled the Australian danger man Steve Smith out at 98. Marnus Labuschagne too departed for 46 leaving Australia in deep trouble.

Shami was the most successful bowler as he picked up three wickets but the bowler from Uttar Pradesh conceded 19 runs in his last over as Kane Richardson hit him all around the stadium. Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket even though he was the most economical bowler in the match.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 as Australia had won the first ODI.

More to follow