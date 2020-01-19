India beat Australia by seven wickets to win third ODI, series

India on Sunday defeated Australia by seven wickets to win the third One Day International and the ongoing series 2-1.

Batting first at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, Australia had made 286-9 in 50 overs with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne once again shining with the bat. Smit made 131, while Labuschagne was out for 54. At one point, Australia appeared destined to amass a huge total but Mohammad Shami’s menacing spell put paid to their hopes. Shami finished his spell for 4-63 in 10 overs.

India’s response was equally blistering as Rohit Sharma scored a superb century. He got out after playing a remarkable knock of 119. With 29 tons, Rohit climbed to the fourth position in the list of most ODI century makers. Sachin Tendulkar with 49 and Virat Kohli with 43 centuries have occupied the top two positions.

Ricky Ponting with 30 centuries, Sanath Jayasuriya with 28 and Hashim Amla with 27 are currently at the third, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was unlucky to not have completed his century as he got out at 89. Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten at 44.

More details to come