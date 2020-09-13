India Against Corruption was propped up RSS: Prashant Bhushan makes stunning revelation on ‘unscrupulous’ Arvind Kejriwal and regrets on creating ‘Frankenstein Monster’

Noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan has made a stunning revelation saying that the Indian Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal was supported and propped up by the RSS. The famous lawyer and activist said that not having understood the ‘unscrupulous’ nature of Kejriwal ‘early enough’ was one of his biggest regrets.

He told India Today TV, “Not as such running the Indian Against Corruption campaign. But in hindsight, there are two things that I do regret. One is not having seen that the movement to a large extent was supported and propped (up) by the BJP and the RSS for their own political purposes to bring down the Congress government and get themselves in power.”

Bhushan said that Anna Hazare was ‘probably not aware’ of the hidden RSS hand but Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ‘was aware of it,’ adding that he had very little doubt about that. “The second regret that I have is not having understood Arvind’s character early enough. I understood it too late, by which time we had already created another Frankenstein Monster.”

Bhushan said that he was ‘exceedingly fond’ of Kejriwal but he was never ‘critically looking at him to see whether he’s unscrupulous in his means.’

Whenever the Supreme Court does something good, I always applaud it. Yesterday they passed a very good order this Char Dhaam Highway, I applauded that. If the establishment is doing good, I applaud that. But when I find, as is the case today, the establishment is doing things which are essentially destroying not just our democracy but our civilisation itself, then certainly I have to attack establishment.”

Prashant Bhushan, who was accompanied by his father, Shanti Bhushan, said that Narendra Modi was more difficult to take on since this was ‘almost a fascist government.’ Shanti Bhushan, himself an eminent lawyer, said, “Not at all (difficult to take on Indira Gandhi). When I cross-examined her for two days, on the evening of the first day 12 opposition MPs came to Allahabad. I invited them for dinenr at my house. Piloo Modi said that I was being soft on her (Indira). He asked, “Can’t you be aggressive and prove her?’ I said that this could be easily done but that would be the surest way to lose the case.”

Shanti Bhushan said that the High Court judge would have been taking a sympathetic view to the sitting prime minister that India Gandhi was during that trial.

Bhushan was recently at the centre of a huge controversy after the Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice (Retd) Arun Mishra sentenced him to Rs 1 fine in a contempt case.