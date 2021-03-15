“In spite of AAP’s support for the dismemberment & downgrading of J&K”: Omar Abdullah extends support o Arvind Kejriwal with crude reminder about past betrayal

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Monday extended support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with a sharp dig reminding the latter about his controversial action in helping the BJP to remove the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah’s support for Kejriwal came after the AAP chief took to Twitter to express his outrage against the central government’s decision to bring in an amendment to the Government of NCT of Delhi Act in parliament.



Reacting to the introduction of the Bill in the parliament, Kejriwal tweeted, “After being rejected by ppl of Del (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected govt thro a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement. We strongly condemn BJP’s unconstitutional n anti-democracy move.”

Contrary to AAP chief’s expectations, he failed to receive any noteworthy support from non-BJP parties or those opposing the BJP. However, Abdullah took to Twitter to extend his support, albeit with a crude reminder.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted, “In spite of AAP’s support for the dismemberment & downgrading of J&K in 2019, we still condemn this assault on the powers of the elected government of Delhi. Delhi deserves to be a full state with all powers exercised by the elected government & not a nominated LG.”

In 2019, Kejriwal’s party had supported the BJP in passing the Bill to abrogate Article 370 and the removal of the Jammu and Kashmir’s status as a full state. AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha had snubbed Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien after he made a passionate appeal to three lawmakers from Kejriwal’s party to not side with the BJP.

Analysts feel that the purpose behind bringing in the amendment to the Government of NCT of Delhi Act in parliament is to curtail the Kejriwal government’s administrative powers.