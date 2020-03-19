In his address to nation on coronavirus, PM Modi announces ‘Janta Curfew’ on 22 March,

In his address to the nation on Thursday on the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra announced Janta Curfew, adding that all ‘countrymen must follow’ this between 7 AM and 9 PM on Sunday.

He also told Indians to adhere to Janta Curfew on Sunday and inform each other about staying inside their house. Modi asked Indians to stand in their balconies and windows at 5 pm on 22 March to express their gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens, clapping or clanging utensils.

He also urged Indians to avoid visiting hospitals for routine check-ups. He said, “If you have an appointment for any non-essential surgery, please postpone for one month.”

Modi also said that the Indians had underestimated the magnitude of the crisis as a result of the global outbreak of coronavirus. Modi said that people over the age of 65 should stay at home for the next few weeks.

Modi also urged people to avoid hoarding essential items saying that there was no need to go into panic mode yet.

As many as four people have died of coronavirus in India. They included one each in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Punjab.