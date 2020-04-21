Important update on Bihar Class 10th Results 2020: Bihar School Examination Board likely to declare BSEB Class 10th Results 2020 in 2nd week of May @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Important update on Bihar Class 10th Result 2020: Bihar School Examination Board is likely to declare BSEB Class 10th Results 2020 in 2nd week of May on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This is only if the central government doesn’t extend the current nationwide lockdown beyond 3 May.

Earlier BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor had said that if the lockdown is extended, the BSEB paper evaluation will continue only after April 30. However, soon after his statement, the lockdown was extended till 3 May. Now a Hindi newspaper quoted Kishor as saying that the Class 10th results will only be declared in the 2nd week of May if lockdown ends on 3 May.

The Bihar Board had announced its Class 12 board results on 25 March.

Follow these steps to access your results

1: Go to the Bihar board official website: bsebinteredu.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

3: Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will appear on the screen.

About BSEB

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.