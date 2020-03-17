IIT JAM Results 2020: IIT Kanpur declares JAM Results 2020 @ jam.iitk.ac.in

IIT JAM Results 2020: IIT Kanpur has declared the JAM Results 2020 on its official website jam.iitk.ac.in. The entrance test was conducted on 9 February. A report by Jagran Josh said that candidates whose names will feature in the merit list can be selected for admission into M. Sc courses in various IITs and IISc campuses.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website jam.iitk.ac.in

Click the link stating ‘JAM 2020 Result Declared’

Submit Enrollment ID/ Email ID, Password and captcha

Your results will appear in the next page

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About IIT JAM Test

IITs and IISc are institutions of national importance and are well known, the world over, for quality education in engineering, science & technology and research in frontier areas. The aim of IITs and IISc is to build a sound foundation of knowledge, pursue excellence and enhance creativity in an intellectually stimulating environment. The vibrant academic ambience and well-equipped research infrastructure of IITs and IISc motivate the students to pursue Research and Development careers in frontier areas of basic sciences as well as interdisciplinary areas of science and technology.

Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) is being conducted from 2004 to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. Programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at IISc for consolidating Science as a career option for bright students. These postgraduate programmes at IITs and IISc offer high quality education in their respective disciplines, comparable to the best in the world. The curricula for these programmes are designed to provide opportunities to the students to develop academic talent leading to challenging and rewarding professional life.