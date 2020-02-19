IGNOU December Result 2019: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) likely to declare IGNOU December Result 2019 today @ ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December Result 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is likely to declare IGNOU December Term End Exam / Dec TEE Exam Results 2019 today (Wednesday) on its official website ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU had earlier announced ‘Early Declaration’ results for December TEE Exam 2019 on 31 January 2020.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit official exam website ignou.ac.in

Click othe link for Results the homepage

You will be redirected to a new page with input field

Submit all the details including exam roll number

Your results will be displayed on the page

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education. It has tried to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by offering high-quality teaching through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

The University began by offering two academic programmes in 1987, i.e., Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education, with a strength of 4,528 students.

Today, it serves the educational aspirations of over 3 million students in India and other countries through 21 Schools of Studies and a network of 67 regional centres, around 2,667 learner support centres and 29 overseas partner institutions. The University offers about 228 certificate, diploma, degree and doctoral programmes, with a strength of nearly 810 faculty members and 574 academic staff at the headquarters and regional centres and about 33,212 academic counsellors from conventional institutions of higher learning, professional organisations, and industry among others.

The mandate of the University is to:

Provide access to higher education to all segments of the society;

Offer high-quality, innovative and need-based programmes at different levels, to all those who require them;

Reach out to the disadvantaged by offering programmes in all parts of the country at affordable costs; and

Promote, coordinate and regulate the standards of education offered through open and distance learning in the country.

To achieve the twin objectives of widening access for all sections of society and providing continual professional development and training to all sectors of the economy, the University uses a variety of media and latest technology in imparting education. This is reflected in the formulated vision of IGNOU, keeping its objectives in focus, which reads:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University, the National Resource Centre for Open and Distance Learning, with international recognition and presence, shall provide seamless access to sustainable and learner-centric quality education, skill upgradation and training to all by using innovative technologies and methodologies and ensuring convergence of existing systems for large-scale human resource development, required for promoting integrated national development and global understanding.

The University has made a significant mark in the areas of higher education, community education and continual professional development. The University has been networking with reputed public institutions and private enterprises for enhancing the educational opportunities being offered by it. As a world leader in distance education, it has been conferred with awards of excellence by the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), Canada, several times.

The University is committed to quality in teaching, research, training and extension activities, and acts as a national resource centre for expertise and infrastructure in the ODL system. The University has established the Centre for Extension Education, National Centre for Disability Studies and National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education, to focus on specific learner groups and enrich the distance learning system.

With the launch of EduSat (a satellite dedicated only to education) on 20th September, 2004, and the establishment of the Inter-University Consortium, the University has ushered in a new era of technology-enabled education in the country. All the regional centres and high enrollment study centres have been provided with active two-way video-conferencing network connectivity, which has made it possible to transact interactive digital content.

Emphasis is now being laid on developing interactive multimedia and online learning, and adding value to the traditional distance education delivery mode with modern technology-enabled education within the framework of blended learning.

Over the years, IGNOU has lived up to the country’s expectations of providing education to the marginalised sections of society. Free of cost education is being provided to all jail inmates across the country. A large number of SC/ST students have been admitted to various programmes of the University.