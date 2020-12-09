ICSE, ISC Pre Board Exam 2021: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination may hold pre-board ICSE, ISC Pre Board Exam 2021 in January @ https://www.cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Pre Board Exam 2021: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination may hold pre-board ICSE, ISC Pre Board Exams 2021 from early January. The details once finalised can be found on the board’s official website www.cisce.org.

This comes just days after the board wrote to chief ministers of all Indian states and union territories to allow schools to reopen partially, ‘specifically for the students of Classes X & XII from January 4, 2021.’

“With the students physically attending school, this time will be utilized for Practical Work, Project Work, SUPW Work and for ‘Doubt Clearing lessons. This will be extremely beneficial to the students who will now get the time to interact directly with their teachers,” the statement by the board said.

The ICSE board may hold the next board examinations without any delay in April next year. Experts say that the board may increase the gap between two papers and make admit cards available online to reduce COVID-19 risk for students appearing for the board exams.

About ICSE

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

In 1952, an All India Certificate Examinations Conference was held under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Minister for Education. The main purpose of the Conference was to consider the replacement of the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination by an All India Examination. This set the agenda for the establishment of the Council.

In October 1956 at the meeting of the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, a proposal was adopted for the setting up of an Indian Council to administer the University of Cambridge, Local Examinations Syndicate’s Examination in India and, to advise the Syndicate on the best way to adapt its examination to the needs of the country. The inaugural meeting of the Council was held on 3rd November, 1958.

In December 1967, the Council was registered as a Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

In 1973, the Council was listed in the Delhi School Education Act 1973, as a body conducting “public” examinations.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is committed to serving the nation’s children, through high quality educational endeavours, empowering them to contribute towards a humane, just and pluralistic society, promoting introspective living, by creating exciting learning opportunities, with a commitment to excellence.