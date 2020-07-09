ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education springs massive surprise, to declare ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020 on 10 July at 3 PM @ cisce.org

ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education has sprung a massive surprise by announcing that it will declare the ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020 on 10 July (Friday) on its official website cisce.org. The board made the announcement in a statement on its website. Earlier, the ICSE had said that it will announce this year’s board results on 15 July.

A statement signed by the ICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said, “The results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) Year 2020 Examinations will be declared on Friday, 10th July 2020 at 03:00 PM.”

The statement added, “The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal’s login ID and password.”

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website cisce.org

Click on Results 2020

Select the course ICSE or ISC

Submit your Unique ID, Index number and Captcha

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About ICSE

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

In 1952, an All India Certificate Examinations Conference was held under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Minister for Education. The main purpose of the Conference was to consider the replacement of the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination by an All India Examination. This set the agenda for the establishment of the Council.

In October 1956 at the meeting of the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, a proposal was adopted for the setting up of an Indian Council to administer the University of Cambridge, Local Examinations Syndicate’s Examination in India and, to advise the Syndicate on the best way to adapt its examination to the needs of the country. The inaugural meeting of the Council was held on 3rd November, 1958.

In December 1967, the Council was registered as a Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

In 1973, the Council was listed in the Delhi School Education Act 1973, as a body conducting “public” examinations.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is committed to serving the nation’s children, through high quality educational endeavours, empowering them to contribute towards a humane, just and pluralistic society, promoting introspective living, by creating exciting learning opportunities, with a commitment to excellence.