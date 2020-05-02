ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education releases important notification on ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020 @ cisce.org

ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education has issued an important notification on the remaining ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020 on its official website cisce.org.

The council said on Friday that it will conduct the ‘ICSE (Class X) & ISC(Class XII) Year 2020 Examinations for all the remaining subjects/papers, which are ‘ICSE Year 2020: Geography – H.C.G Paper 2. Biology – Science Paper 3 Economics Group Ii Elective. Hindi and Art Paper (Subjects) ISC Year 2020: Biology Paper 1: Business Studies, Geography: Sociology. Psychology Home Science Paper 1: Elective English and Art paper 5. (8 Subjects).’

It went on to add that ‘these exams shall be conducted within a period of 6-8 days, including Saturday and Sunday.’ The council will announce the schedule of the revised dates for the remaining six papers of the ICSE and 8 papers of the ISC Year 2020 Examinations respectively, subject to the Central Government’s directives on the lockdown.

The government extended the lockdown for another two weeks. This effectively means that the council will not be able to hold these exams before 18 May.

About ICSE

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

In 1952, an All India Certificate Examinations Conference was held under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Minister for Education. The main purpose of the Conference was to consider the replacement of the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination by an All India Examination. This set the agenda for the establishment of the Council.

In October 1956 at the meeting of the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, a proposal was adopted for the setting up of an Indian Council to administer the University of Cambridge, Local Examinations Syndicate’s Examination in India and, to advise the Syndicate on the best way to adapt its examination to the needs of the country. The inaugural meeting of the Council was held on 3rd November, 1958.

In December 1967, the Council was registered as a Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

In 1973, the Council was listed in the Delhi School Education Act 1973, as a body conducting “public” examinations.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is committed to serving the nation’s children, through high quality educational endeavours, empowering them to contribute towards a humane, just and pluralistic society, promoting introspective living, by creating exciting learning opportunities, with a commitment to excellence.