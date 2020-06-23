ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020 : Important statement by Indian Certificate of Secondary Education in Supreme Court on remaining ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020 @ cisce.org

ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, also known as ICSE, has made an important statement in the Court on the remaining ICSE and ISC Exams and Results 2020 on its official website cisce.org. The lawyer representing the ICSE informed the Supreme Court that the board will broadly follow the government”s decision regarding CBSE exams on the same matter. The Supreme Court, however, said that the ICSE can take its own informed decision on the issue.

This came just a day after the Bombay High Court asked Maharashtra government to make its stand clear whether it will permit the ICSE board to conduct its pending examinations of classes 10 and 12 in July amid the concern over rising number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. Maharashtra has become the worst-hit Indian state by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Tuesday said in the Supreme Court that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take a decision on Wednesday on whether to scrap its remaining exams. Mehta added that the CBSE’s decision will not be binding on the ICSE.

The Supreme Court will once again hear the matter on 25 June.

Earlier, the ICSE had said that students appearing for the ICSE and ISC (Indian School Certificate) examinations can do so in their own states, cities and districts. This is to keep the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

The remaining papers of ICSE have been scheduled to be held between 2 July and 12 July, while remaining papers of ISC exam 2020 are scheduled to be held from 1 July to 14 July.

About ICSE

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

In 1952, an All India Certificate Examinations Conference was held under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Minister for Education. The main purpose of the Conference was to consider the replacement of the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination by an All India Examination. This set the agenda for the establishment of the Council.

In October 1956 at the meeting of the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, a proposal was adopted for the setting up of an Indian Council to administer the University of Cambridge, Local Examinations Syndicate’s Examination in India and, to advise the Syndicate on the best way to adapt its examination to the needs of the country. The inaugural meeting of the Council was held on 3rd November, 1958.

In December 1967, the Council was registered as a Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

In 1973, the Council was listed in the Delhi School Education Act 1973, as a body conducting “public” examinations.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is committed to serving the nation’s children, through high quality educational endeavours, empowering them to contribute towards a humane, just and pluralistic society, promoting introspective living, by creating exciting learning opportunities, with a commitment to excellence.