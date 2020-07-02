ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020: Important points to remember before 15 July results declaration by Indian Certificate of Secondary Education @ cisce.org

ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020: The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education recently told the Supreme Court that it will declare the results for ICSE and ISC Exams 2020 on 15 July on its official website cisce.org. It also said that it will all the remaining exams in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in India. The announcement to cancel pending exam papers and declare results on 15 July came a day after the CBSE too informed the top court about its intention to declare 10 and Class 12 results on the same day.

What the notification by the ICSE said was that all the remaining papers in the ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examinations that were scheduled to be held between 1 and 14 July had been cancelled. The board said that it had adopted a special methodology to to announce the results for the remaining papers. However, unlike CBSE, which decided to give options to students to sit for remaining exams in the future, the ICSE said that it may give an option to candidates to write any or all of the remaining papers of the ICSE / ISC Year 2020 Examinations at a later date whereby the marks so obtained by the candidate in that written examination(s) shall be considered as their final. However, this is subject to COVID-19 situation is deemed conducive, in the near future.

According to the ICSE, the details of the methodology will be put up on its website www.cisce.org within a week. It said that Heads of Schools have been directed to disseminate the above information to all the concerned candidates, parents and teachers,

About ICSE

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

In 1952, an All India Certificate Examinations Conference was held under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Minister for Education. The main purpose of the Conference was to consider the replacement of the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination by an All India Examination. This set the agenda for the establishment of the Council.

In October 1956 at the meeting of the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, a proposal was adopted for the setting up of an Indian Council to administer the University of Cambridge, Local Examinations Syndicate’s Examination in India and, to advise the Syndicate on the best way to adapt its examination to the needs of the country. The inaugural meeting of the Council was held on 3rd November, 1958.

In December 1967, the Council was registered as a Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

In 1973, the Council was listed in the Delhi School Education Act 1973, as a body conducting “public” examinations.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is committed to serving the nation’s children, through high quality educational endeavours, empowering them to contribute towards a humane, just and pluralistic society, promoting introspective living, by creating exciting learning opportunities, with a commitment to excellence.