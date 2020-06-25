ICSE ISC Exams and Results 2020: In a massive announcement, the Indian government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education will cancel the ICSE ISC Exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results will be declared on its official website cisce.org. Solicitor General told the court that the ICSE will also follow the internal assessment system. Unlike the CBSE, the ICSE has decided to not give options to students to appear in exams later.

Earlier, the ICSE had said that it will follow the decision taken by the CBSE on the remaining exams. This comes a day after the Bombay High Court was informed by the Maharashtra government that it can’t allow the ICSE exams to go ahead in view of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Breaking: ICSE also decided to cancel examination, It will also follow the internal assessment system https://t.co/5t6QfUzt8b — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 25, 2020

Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the top court that the CBSE may conduct examinations when conditions become conducive. Mehta also told the Supreme Court that a scheme had been set up where Class 12 students will be assessed on the basis of the last three exams.

The Supreme Court will once again hear the matter on 25 June.

Earlier, the ICSE had said that students appearing for the ICSE and ISC (Indian School Certificate) examinations can do so in their own states, cities and districts. This is to keep the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

The remaining papers of ICSE have been scheduled to be held between 2 July and 12 July, while remaining papers of ISC exam 2020 are scheduled to be held from 1 July to 14 July.

About ICSE

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

In 1952, an All India Certificate Examinations Conference was held under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Minister for Education. The main purpose of the Conference was to consider the replacement of the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination by an All India Examination. This set the agenda for the establishment of the Council.

In October 1956 at the meeting of the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, a proposal was adopted for the setting up of an Indian Council to administer the University of Cambridge, Local Examinations Syndicate’s Examination in India and, to advise the Syndicate on the best way to adapt its examination to the needs of the country. The inaugural meeting of the Council was held on 3rd November, 1958.

In December 1967, the Council was registered as a Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

In 1973, the Council was listed in the Delhi School Education Act 1973, as a body conducting “public” examinations.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is committed to serving the nation’s children, through high quality educational endeavours, empowering them to contribute towards a humane, just and pluralistic society, promoting introspective living, by creating exciting learning opportunities, with a commitment to excellence.