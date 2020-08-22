ICSE ISC Compartment Exams 2020: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education in quandary as Supreme Court seeks response within week @ cisce.org

ICSE ISC Compartment Exams 2020: The Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna has directed the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education to file its response on whether it will provide an opportunity to failed Class IX and XI students to appear for re-test. The details will be made available on its official website cisce.org. The CBSE has already decided to grants its students the opportunity to appear for compartment exams.

The Supreme Court Bench directed the ICSE to file its response within a week even though it will hear the matter again after two weeks. According to the Bar and Bench website, former Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the ICSE, accepted notice issued by the top court.

According to the Hindustan Times, the lawyer representing the ICSE students argued that the board must provide an opportunity of re-assessment to promote the failed students of Class IX and XI. The Supreme Court was informed about the notification issued by the CBSE for students placed in a similar situation.

The lawyer for the CISCE students argued that students CBSE and ICSE should be treated equally and two boards could not be issue contradictory notifications to their students.

The CBSE has decided to conduct a school-based test to promote failed students in Class 1X and XI as a ‘one-time measure.’

About ICSE

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

In 1952, an All India Certificate Examinations Conference was held under the Chairmanship of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Minister for Education. The main purpose of the Conference was to consider the replacement of the overseas Cambridge School Certificate Examination by an All India Examination. This set the agenda for the establishment of the Council.

In October 1956 at the meeting of the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, a proposal was adopted for the setting up of an Indian Council to administer the University of Cambridge, Local Examinations Syndicate’s Examination in India and, to advise the Syndicate on the best way to adapt its examination to the needs of the country. The inaugural meeting of the Council was held on 3rd November, 1958.

In December 1967, the Council was registered as a Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

In 1973, the Council was listed in the Delhi School Education Act 1973, as a body conducting “public” examinations.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is committed to serving the nation’s children, through high quality educational endeavours, empowering them to contribute towards a humane, just and pluralistic society, promoting introspective living, by creating exciting learning opportunities, with a commitment to excellence.