ICAI CA Final Results 2020 : Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to declare ICAI CA Final Results 2020 today @ icai.org

ICAI CA Final Results 2020 : The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to declare the ICAI CA Final Results for 2020 today at its official website icai.org. The announcement was made by an ICAI member Dhiraj Khandelwal, who tweeted, “Best of luck to all my CA final Students , whose result going to announce today evening by 6pm.”

His subsequent tweet read, “The result of CA Final of November 2019 is likely to be declared on Thursday, the 16th January, 2020 (evening) / Friday, the 17th January 2020. Please visit http://icai.org.”

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of ICAI icai.org

Click on the link of ICAI CA Final 2020 result on home page

Enter the registration no. or PIN no. along with the roll number in the result link

Take the printout and save the page containing the ICAI CA Final Results

About ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949) for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The ICAI is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in public interest.

The affairs of the ICAI are managed by a Council in accordance with the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 and the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988. The Council constitutes of 40 members of whom 32 are elected by the Chartered Accountants and remaining 8 are nominated by the Central Government generally representing the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders.

Over a period of time the ICAI has achieved recognition as a premier accounting body not only in the country but also globally, for maintaining highest standards in technical, ethical areas and for sustaining stringent examination and education standards. Since 1949, the profession has grown leaps and bounds in terms of members and student base.