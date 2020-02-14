IB Security Assistant Final Results 2020: Ministry of Home Affairs declares IB Security Assistant Exam Results 2020 @ recruitmentonline.in/mha13

IB Security Assistant Final Results 2020: The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared the IB Security Assistant Exam Results 2020 on its official website recruitmentonline.in/mha13. The Tier-1 examination was held on 17 February 2019 while the Tier-2 examination was conducted on 29 September.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website recruitmentonline.in/mha13

Look for the Note section available on the home page

Click the link stating, “Click here to view Final Result’

The PDF page containing all the results will open

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About IB

The Intelligence Bureau is India’s internal intelligence agency It was recast as the Central Intelligence Bureau in 1947 under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The reason for the perception may be because, in 1885, Major General Sir Charles MacGregor was appointed Quartermaster General and head of the Intelligence Department for the British Indian Army at Simla. The objective then was to monitor Russian troop deployments in Afghanistan, fearing a Russian invasion of British India through the North-West during the late 19th century.