“I served BJP for 40 years as foot soldier, this is how I am rewarded”: Bengal BJP leader openly questions party’s decision on new organisational reshuffle

The BJP’s decision to drop its key leader from West Bengal in its latest organisational reshuffle has backfired spectacularly as its longest-serving leader, Rahul Sinha, has openly questioned the saffron party’s decision. Sinha took to Twitter to post video message mincing no words against his party.

In his video messages, posted in Hindi and Bengali, Sinha said, “I served BJP for 40 years as a foot soldier. This is how I am rewarded for serving the BJP since my birth. I have to leave because those coming from Trinamool Congress will arrive. There can be nothing more unfortunate than this.”

“I have nothing more to say beyond this. I do not want to say either in favour or against the reward given by the party. Whatever I have to say, I will say in the next 10-12 days and decide my future course of action.”

In its organisational reshuffle, the BJP on Saturday replaced Sinha with Anupam Hazra as one of the national secretaries. The saffron party also promoted Mukul Roy by appointing him one of the national vice-presidents. Both Hazra and Roy had defected from the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP.

Roy’s promotion came amidst speculations that he was in talks with his former party to leave the BJP.

In its reshuffle, BJP President JP Nadda had also snubbed Subramanian Swamy by reappointing Amit Malviya as its IT Cell head. Nadda had also promoted the controversial MP, Tejasvi Surya, to head the youth wing of the BJP.