“I just hope karma is real”: Furious Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani lashes out at PM Modi after Washington Post report reveals planted evidence against Bhima Koregaon accused

Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani has reacted with anger after a report by The Washington Post revealed that incriminating evidence was not panted on the laptop of Bhima Koregaon accused Rona Wilson. Dadlani, an ace Bollywood music composer, said that he hoped ‘karma is real.’

“What an unbelievable state we’ve come to. #56kaIQ and #56kaWaistline have turned India into a third-world-dictatorial banana-republic. Activists have been imprisoned with “PLANTED EVIDENCE”. This must be #AchcheDin. I just hope karma is real,” a furious Dadlani tweeted.

According to a report by The Washington Post, an unidentified attacker used malware to infiltrate Wilson’s laptop before his arrest and deposited at least 10 incriminating letters on a hidden folder of the computer. The revelation was made by Arsenal Consulting, a Massachusetts-based digital forensics firm that examined an electronic copy of the laptop at the request of Wilson’s lawyers.

In a series of tweets, Arsenal Consulting presented the screenshots of how the malware, identified as NetWire RAT, was launched to compromise Wilson’s laptop. It said, “This is one of many “process trees” Arsenal built from recovered application execution data on Rona Wilson’s computer in the Bhima Koregaon case. You can see a NetWire RAT launch, delivery of a crucial document into a hidden folder, & creation of a new “Key Logger” file.”

In another evidence, Arsenal showed NetWire communications between ‘Rona Wilson’s computer and the attacker’s command & control server, recovered from Windows hibernation slack (January 6, 2018 – January 7, 2018 timeframe)’ using Arsenal’s Hibernation Recon and computer scientist Simson Garfinkel’s bulk_extractor.

Arsenal Consulting, which was founded in 2009, has performed digital forensic analysis in several high-profile cases, including the Boston Marathon bombing.

Wilson has now moved the Bombay High Court seeking a probe into the ‘fraud’ committed on Wilson to frame him and other accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

In a series of brutal crackdowns on human rights defenders in the country, the Maharashtra police, then reporting to the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis government, on 6 June 2018 arrested activists Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Shoma Sen, and Mahesh Raut. On 28 August, Maharashtra police again arrested activists from across the country like Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, and Varavara Rao, and raided the homes of several others.

The court has denied the accused bail despite the health condition of some of them deteriorating inside the jail.