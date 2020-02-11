“I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal, we have failed to connect with people”: Kapil Mishra on BJP’s fifth straight loss in elections

Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra has thanked Arvind Kejriwal for his party’s emphatic win in the Delhi assembly polls. Mishra, who ran a bitter campaign against his former leader, admitted that his new party, the BJP, had lost its fifth straight assembly elections.

“I congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal for the excellent victory. BJP has lost the fifth state election in a row. It means we have somewhere failed to connect with the people of Delhi,” Mishra was quoted by news agency ANI.

Kapil Mishra, BJP candidate from Model Town constituency: I congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal for the excellent victory. BJP has lost the fifth state election in a row. It means we have somewhere failed to connect with the people of Delhi. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/ptnA9S7Z2I — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

Mishra, who had won as an AAP candidate from Karawal Nagar seat in 2015, had left his party to join the BJP. He ran a vitriolic campaign invoking pro-Hindutva agenda.

Just before the counting, Mishra had told reporters, “Get ready for the crowning because saffron supporters are coming. Saffron will dominate in every household as Ram Rajya will be established. Jai Shri Ram.”

Earlier, he had called for the shooting down of traitors besides calling the assembly elections a contest between India and Pakistan. The Election Commission had imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban Mishra for his objectionable tweet.

As per the current data, the AAP was leading in 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP was ahead only in eight seats.