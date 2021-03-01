Humanity shamed in Hathras again | Hathras Victim Full Video | Father Killed | Girl Video Is Viral

In another humanity shaming incident, a man was shot dead in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh after he reported the sexual harassment of his daughter to the police.

The video of the girl seeking justice on camera has gone viral. The latest incident comes weeks after a 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped, bringing the law and order issue under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath under scrutiny. The Dalit girl had later succumbed to her injuries and the district administration had performed her cremation in the middle of the night without the presence of the victim’s family members.

Several film stars such as Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker among others had registered their outrage on that incident of September last year. As for the latest incident, the police have yet to arrest the accused, Gaurav Sharma. According to the Hathras Police, they’ve registered the complaint and initiated ‘constitutional proceedings.’

Watch full video by Rifat Jawaid below: