Huge setback for BJP as Assam ally joins Congress-led front days before assembly elections

In a huge setback for the ruling BJP in Assam, one of its key allies in the north-eastern states has severed ties with the saffron party to joinCongress-led alliance, Mahajath. The development is being viewed as a big blow to the BJP’s electoral propsects in the hill state just days before crucial assembly polls. This was after Bodoland Peoples’ Front or BPF announced that it had snapped ties with the BJP to join hands with the Congress-led front.

BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary took to Facebook to make the announcement. “To work for Peace, Unity, and Development and to bring a stable government, free from corruption in Assam, the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) has decided to join hands with MAHAJATH,” Mohilary said.

The BPF leader added that it would ‘no longer maintain friendship or alliance with BJP’ adding that ‘in the forthcoming Assam Assembly Election BPF shall work hand to hand with Mahajath.’

The BJP had secured an absolute majority in the 2016 assembly polls to form its first-ever government in the state with the help of the BPF and Asom Gana Parishad. While the BJP had won 60 MLAs in the 126-seat assembly, the AGP candidates had emerged victorious on 13 seats and 11 seats were won by the BPF.

Assam will go to polls in three stages starting 27 March. The BJP is facing widespread anger over the NRC and CAA. Contrary to the party’s expectations more than 10 lakh Hindus were declared illegal citizens when the final register for the citizens were prepared.