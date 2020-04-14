Huge scare as Gujarat MLA tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting CM Vijay Rupani

In a huge development, an MLA in Gujarat on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus soon after he met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The MLA in question has been identified as Imran Khedawala and he represents the Congress party in the state assembly.

Khedawala, according to reports, was running temperature and his samples had gone for COVID-19 testing. But he held several meetings before his results arrived. Among those who came in contact with him also included Rupani, even though the latter was seen to be maintaining a social distancing during his meeting the Congress lawmaker.

According to Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra, the MLA from the Khadia-Jamalpur assembly area in Ahmedabad will be admitted to a designated COVID-19 hospital.

Authorities will have a difficult time in tracing those individuals who the MLA met while carrying the symptoms of coronavirus. All those people coming in contact with Khedawala will have to placed in quarantine.

Gujarat has become one of the worst-hit Indian states with 26 COVID-19 deaths. The lockdown did not appear to have helped the state to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown till 3 May. He said that strict rules will be implemented to make the lockdown successful for the next seven days.