Firecrackers during 9 PM, 9 Minutes campaign by covidiots dominate social media conversations

A huge fire has broken out at the Solapur airport in Maharashtra as India observed 9 PM, 9 Minutes campaign asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the outbreak of coronavirus. According to local media, firecrackers by Covidiots were responsible for the huge mishap. Although, no official statement has been made as yet.

TV9 Marathi shared the video of the accident as the news anchor blamed the firecrackers for the fire. There are no reports of any casualties.

According to news agency PTI, prima facie, firecrackers burst by some people while responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to switch off lights at 9 pm might have sparked the blaze. “The fire broke out t 9:30 pm. We sent four fire tenders to the spot and the fire was extinguished within 15 to 20 minutes,” it quoted a fire brigade official as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indians to switch off lights for nine minutes at 9 PM on 5 April and light diyas (earthen lamps) to ward off the darkness caused by coronavirus. However, there were several reports of huge firecrackers in different parts of India. Several users took to Twitter to call out the stupidity of ‘Covidiots’ for polluting the air, which was begging to improve significantly due to the current lockdown.

Elsewhere, journalist Mahim Pratap Singh shared a video of a huge fire in his neighbourhood as he wrote, “Massive fire in a building in my neighborhood from bursting crackers for #9baje9mintues. Fire brigade just drove in. Hope everyone’s safe.”

There are other reports people taking out huge processions during the nine-minute window in defiance of the need to maintain social distancing.