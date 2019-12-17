HPPSC HPAS Mains Marks 2019: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission declares HPPSC HPAS Mains Marks 2019 @ hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC HPAS Mains Marks 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the HPPSC HPAS Mains Marks 2019 on its official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. The exams were held between 9 and 15 September this year. The results of the main exam were declared on 31 October.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of HPPSC hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click the link that says ‘SCORE LIST OF HPAS-2018 (MAIN) EXAMINATION‘

Pop up window with pdf file will open containing successful candidates’ names with their marks

Take the printout or save the page for future reference

About HPPSC

Himachal Pradesh attained statehood on 25th January, 1971. Prior to this date, the function of Public Service Commission in respect of the civil services and posts in connection with the affairs of the Union Territory of Himachal Pradesh were being discharged by the Union Public Service Commission under Article 315 of the Constitution of India. It was, therefore, incumbent on the State to have its own Public Service Commission. However, since a State Public Service Commission could be constituted simultaneously with the attainment of Statehood, the Union Public Service Commission, on a request from the Governor of the State of Himachal Pradesh with the approval of the President of India, agreed to serve the needs of Himachal Pradesh till the establishment of a Public Service Commission for the State or for a period of three months from 25th January, 1971 whichever was earlier.

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (Members) Regulations, 1971 were notified by the Governor of Himachal Pradesh on 8th April, 1971 by virtue of the power vesting in him under Article 318 of the Constitution of India. These Regulations, prescribed that the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission would consist of a Chairman and two Members to be appointed by the Governor.