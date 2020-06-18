HPBOSE 12th Results 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education to declare HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 today at 11.30 AM @ hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Results 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 today at 11.30 AM on its official website hpbose.org. The results will be announced in a press conference scheduled for today.

The exams for this year’s Class 12th were scheduled to be held between 4 March and 27 March but some papers had be cancelled due to the sudden announcement of the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The HPBOSE had declared its Class 10th results on 9 June.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of HPBOSE hpbose.org

Look for the link HPBOSE 12th result 2020

Click the link and you will be taken to new page

Submit the details to access your results

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About HPBOSE

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is an agency of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. It was founded in the year 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its headquarters at Shimla which was later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. Its primary function is to prepare academic programmes, prescribe courses of instruction by preparing syllabi for the students and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Himachal Pradesh. HP Board conducts examination for the following classes and courses: 10th, 10+2, J.B.T and T.T.C. As many as 5 Lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board. The board has its jurisdiction from elementary level to senior secondary level and also provides textbooks for all classes from Class 1 to Class 12. In addition to these, the board has set up 26 book distribution/information centres across the state to better equip students by catering to their needs.

Functions Of The Board