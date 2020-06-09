HPBOSE 10th Results 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (class 10th) exam results declared @ hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Results 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (class 10th) exam results have been declared on its official website www.hpbos.org. Student Tani has secured the top position with 98.71 % marks. Kshitiz Sharma secured the second position in the merit list with 98.57 % marks. Securing the joint third position were Vansh Gupta, Shagun Rana, Anisha Sharma. They scored 98.43 % marks.

Follow these steps to access your results

Go to the Himachal Pradesh board official website: www.hpbose.org

Enter your name, roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

Click on ‘Submit’

Your results will appear on the screen.

Save the page and take the printout for future references

About Himachal Board

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is an agency of the Government of Himachal Pradesh. It was founded in the year 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its headquarters at Shimla which was later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. Its primary function is to prepare academic programmes, prescribe courses of instruction by preparing syllabi for the students and conducting examinations for secondary school students in Himachal Pradesh. HP Board conducts examination for the following classes and courses: 10th, 10+2, J.B.T and T.T.C. As many as 5 Lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board. The board has its jurisdiction from elementary level to senior secondary level and also provides textbooks for all classes from Class 1 to Class 12. In addition to these, the board has set up 26 book distribution/information centres across the state to better equip students by catering to their needs.

Functions Of The Board