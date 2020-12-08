“How many more lies?” BJP releases hotel’s CCTV footage to counter AAP’s claims on Arvind Kejriwal’s house arrest

The BJP has released a CCTV footage from a Delhi hotel to counter the Aam Aadmi Party’s claims that their leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was placed under house arrest ever since he returned after meeting protesting farmers on Monday. Sharing a short CCTV footage, BJP leader Siddharthan asked Kejriwal, “How many more lies will you speak?”

Sharing the video, the BJP leader wrote, “Delhi Chief Minister has been claiming of being under house arrest since yesterday afternoon. But the reality is that Mr. Kejriwal did not come out of the house of his own will. The truth is that he went to attend a function last night at the Radisson Blue hotel in Paschim Vihar. What kind of house arrest was this? How many more lies will you speak?”

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री कल दोपहर से खुद को हाउस अरेस्ट में रखे जाने का दावा कर रहे हैं,जब की केजरीवाल जी खुद अपनी मर्ज़ी से आज घर से नहीं निकले हैं।

सच यह है की कल रात भी वह पश्चिम विहार के रेडिसन ब्ल्यू होटल में एक समारोह में गए हुऐ थे,तो #HouseArrest कैसा ?

A tweet by the AAP on Tuesday had claimed, “Important : BJP’s Delhi Police has put Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence.”

However, the Delhi Police on Tuesday denied that Kejriwal had been placed under house arrest. A tweet by DCP North Delhi read, “This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.”

Kejriwal has had to face condemnation for double-standards for his stand on the farmers’ protest. His support for the farmers’ protests came in sharp contradiction with his own government’s decision to pass one of the controversial Farm Laws that the farmers want withdrawn.