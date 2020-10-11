“How all these sick minded people come in politics?”: NCW Chief Rekha Sharma reacts after Congress worker thrashed for questioning ticket to rape accused

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma has said that she had taken a dim view of the physical assault on a woman Congress worker by own colleagues for questioning the ticket being given to a rape accused. This was after the video of the woman Congress worker being thrashed by own party colleagues in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria went viral.

Reacting to the video, Sharma tweeted, “How all these sick minded people come in politics..?? Will be taking cognizance.”

In a separate tweet, the NCW wrote, “@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of a woman worker being beaten up by supporters of a leader in Deoria, #UttarPradesh. Our Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup for swift investigation in the matter. The Commission has also sought security for the woman and her family.”

In the viral video, the Congress worker, identified as Tara Devi, could be seen punched and pushed by her own colleagues after she allegedly raised her objections to the nomination of the party candidate from Deoria alleging that he was a rape accused.

In her police complaint, Tara Devi has held Congress district president Dharmendra Singh, vice president Ajay Singh and two others responsible for the physical assault on her at the party office.

The Congress has named Mukund Bhaskar as its candidate from Deoria for the upcoming bypolls. The seat had fallen vacant following the death of BJP MLA Janmejay Singh.

The development left the Congress red-faced since the party has been trying to embarrass the state’s Yogi Adityanath government over the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras.