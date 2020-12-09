Hindustan Times takes down report on ‘too much of a democracy’ comments by Niti Aayog boss Amitabh Kant

Hindustan Times on Tuesday moved in with lightning speed to take down its report on controversial comments made by Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who sensationally said that tough reforms were ‘difficult in the Indian context’ because India was ‘too much of a democracy.’

No sooner did news outlets flash Kant’s controversial comments about India’s democratic set-up, the Niti Aayog chief singled out Hindustan Time’s tweet to deny ever making these remarks. He wrote, “This is definitely not what I said. I was speaking about MEIS scheme & resources being spread thin & need for creating global champions in manufacturing sector.”

Kant’s tweet left Hindustan Times editors trembling in fear as it immediately took down the report and issued a clarification, “Hi, the copy was sourced from news agency PTI. We have taken it down” The HT website later updated its story with a changed headline.

Contrary to Kant’s denial, the video indeed showed him making the comments he had denied ever making. In the video, shared by pro-BJP website Swarajya, Kant was seen saying, “Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context. We are too much of a democracy. For the first time, the government has had the courage and the determination to carry out very hard-headed reforms across sectors – mining, coal, labour, agriculture. These are very difficult reforms. The easier reforms were done away with.”

Meanwhile, Kant is facing incessant attack from Twitterati for his comments, widely deemed to be an attack on India’s democracy.

Due to #TooMuchDemocracy India’s Growth rate is Somehow Slow. Because In Every Reform leftist & radical Goons trying to Stop it. Minorities Appeasement politics Happening India Should changed “𝑫𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒄𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒖 𝑹𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒂 #TooMuchDemocracy pic.twitter.com/4hZksU0LsJ — 𝚁𝚘𝚓𝚊 (@HinduLiveMatter) December 8, 2020

Gentle reminder: “Too many” Indians died for this “too much” democracy. — Jawaharlal Nehru (@PMNehru) December 8, 2020