Hindu Mahasabha leader Ranjeet Bachchan shot dead in Lucknow

Unknown assailants have shot dead a prominent Hindutva leader, Ranjeet Bachchan. Bachchan, who was the state head of an outfit called Hindu Mahasabha, was shot dead while he was on his morning walk.

Police said that a group of bike-borne assailants fired at Bachchan at around 6.30 AM on Sunday. Several rounds of bullets hit Bachchan’s head. According to reports, he died on the spot.

A senior police officer said that the Lucknow Police had formed a team to trace the Bachchan’s killers. Dinesh Singh, DCP Central Lucknow told reporters, “The body has been identified as of Ranjit Bachchan, who had gone out on morning walk when some unknown assailant shot him. A police team has been formed and further investigation is being carried out.”

Last year in October, unknown assailants had killed the former Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari at his house in Lucknow.

More details awaited.