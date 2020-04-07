Hindu Mahasabha leader arrested with husband in Aligarh for communal remarks

Police in Aligarh say that they have arrested Hindu Mahasabha General Secretary Puja Shakun Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey from their home on Tuesday for allegedly making an inflammatory statement against a particular community.

Both have been arrested after a former Samajwadi Party MLA from Aligarh City, Haji Zameer Ullah Khan, filed a police complaint highlighting the objectionable comments made by Puja Pandey about the Tablighi Jamaat during a press conference on 4 April. Based on Khan’s complaint, the police booked the husband-wife duo on Monday for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc (IPC section 153 A) and with making statements creating or promoting enmity hatred or ill-will among classes (505-2).

Quoting local police, news agency PTI reported that the Hindu Mahasabha leader had made highly inflammatory comments about a particular community in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat and Nizamuddin Markaz.

Puja Pandey had earned notoriety last year after she was seen firing at the effigy of Mahatma Gandhi.

There have been several attempts to vilify the Muslim community of India after many people from the Nizamuddin Markaz tested positive for coronavirus.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have earned plaudits for acting swiftly in rubbishing attempts by a section of the Indian media to spread fake news about the Tablighi Jamaat. First, the Saharanpur Police denied reports that members of the Tablighi Jamaat had created a ruckus after their demands for non-veg food were not met.

A day later, the Firozabad Police had forced Zee Media to delete its tweet containing fake news claiming that a group of Jamaatis had pelted stones at the medical team.