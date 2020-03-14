Parts of India’s national capital experienced heavy rains and hailstorm on Saturday afternoon. This was after people in Delhi woke up to cloudy morning on Saturday with temperature hovering around 16.4 degree Celsius.

Rains were likely also in Delhi’s surrounding areas such as Noida, where the temperature suddenly plummeted. The Indian Met Office has said that more showers were likely in the region.

“The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius,”news agency PTI quoted a Met official.

Meanwhile,m social media users have taken Twitter to share the videos of Saturday’s hailstorm.

#DelhiRains Ultimate Delhi Rains. Unusual and Heavy with hailstones !

