Journalist Tarun Sisodiya’s death during treatment for COVID-19 at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences has triggered a huge controversy with many demanding a thorough probe into his alleged suicide. The AIIMS has issued an extraordinary statement alleging that the journalist, who worked for Dainik Bhaskar Hindi newspaper, jumped from the fourth floor of the hospital to end his life.

The statement by the AIIMS read, “Mr. Tarun Sisodiya, 37 years /M, was admitted to JPNATC on 24.06.2020 with COVID 19. He was making significant recovery from his COVID symptoms. He was stable on room air today and was planned for shifting to general ward from the ICU. He earlier had a surgery for frontal lobe meningioma (a type of brain tumor) at G. B. Pant Hospital, New Delhi in March 2020. While he was in JPNATC for treatment of COVID-19, he was having bouts of disorientation for which he was seen by Neurologist and Psychiatrist and put on medication.”

According to the AIIMS, the hospital was regularly providing counselling to Sisodiya’s family members about his condition. “At around 1.55 PM today, Mr. Tarun ran out of TC-1 where he was admitted. Hospital attendants ran after him and tried to stop him. Mr. Tarun ran to fourth floor where he broke a window pane and jumped out. He was immediately moved to the ICU in Trauma Centre in an ambulance. He was intubated and resuscitation was tried but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries at 3.35,” the statement added.

However, many journalists took to Twitter to demand a thorough probe claiming that Sisodiya had feared his murder in one of the WhatsApp chats. Janta Ka Reporter is not in a position to authenticate the claim.

Is it a suicide case or brutal murder of tarun sisodiya, a young journalist, who was admitted in AIIMS, delhi, due to covid19 infection ..? Immediate inquiry needed.. #ShameModi #ShameKejriwal pic.twitter.com/DKT9zHIgyb — Shubham Sharma (@ShubhamSh_) July 6, 2020

A health reporter undergoing treatment for COVID in AIIMS is dead. In his msgs to media whattsapp groups he feared he will be killed. Today he is dead. This is not a simple suicide case. A probe by Rtd judge needed immediately. @drharshvardhan @DrHVoffice — vineeta pandey (@p_vineeta) July 6, 2020

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter to announce that he had ordered an inquiry into Sisodiya’s death. He wrote, “Deeply shocked & saddened by the death of young journalist Shri Tarun Sisodia ji. It was a most unfortunate incident. I have no words to express my grief. My condolences to his whole family,esp his wife & young children May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

His subsequent tweet read, “I ordered AIIMS Director to immediately constitute an official inquiry into this incident, following which a high-level commitee has been set up & shall submit its report within 48 hours.”

According to Harsh Vardhan, the inquiry committee will consist of ‘Chief of Neuroscience Centre Prof Padma, Head of Psychiatry Dept Prof RK Chaddha, Dy Dir(Admn) Sh Panda & Head, Physical Medicine & Rehab Dr U Singh.’

Sisodiya worked at Dainik Bhaksar newspaper as its health correspondent.