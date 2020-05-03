HBSE 12th Board Results 2020: Board of School Education Harayana to declare HBSE 12th Board Results 2020 soon @ bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Board Results 2020: The Board of School Education Harayana is likely to declare the HBSE 12th Board Results 2020 soon on its official website bseh.org.in. Last month, the HBSE had directed teachers to start the evaluation of answer sheets from homes. The board had set up as many as 39 marking-cum-collection centres across the state.

The press release issued by the board, as reported by Times Now, had read, “Around 3,353 examiners have been appointed subject wise for the evaluation process, in which 160 for Economics, English- 1061, Fine Arts- 94, Hindi- 933, Home Science- 159, Mathematics- 277, Education- 417, Physical Science- 198, and 54 for Punjabi.”

The board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh had directed the examiners to submit the answer sheets by 2 May. This gives hope to students that their results may be out soon on the official website.

The Haryana board had earlier cancelled the pending exam for Class 10 science paper due to the nationwide lockdown. According to the Jagran Josh website, the HBSE board will promote class 10 students to higher class on the basis of average marks obtained in subjects whose exams have already been conducted.

When released, follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of BSEH bseh.org.in

Click on the results section on the home page

Select the course and submit your roll number

Your results will be displayed on the page

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Haryana Board

Mission

Prescribing relevant syllabi and text books

Fairly and Timely conducting of examinations, evaluation and declaration of results

Using information and communication technology in Boards working to provide better services to stakeholder

Vision